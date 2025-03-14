Reactions to the green light of the Xunta to Altri: Ecologists, neighbors and opposition will give the battle on the street and the courts

Although it was expected, the publication in the Official Gazette of Galicia for the approval of the Environmental Impact Declaration (DIA) for the Macrocellulose project promoted by ALTRI through the Greenfiber society has triggered a waterfall of reactions. Neighbors and environmentalists have announced more protests in the street and advance judicial actions against the decisions of the Xunta. Before that it was foreseen as a great mobilization on Saturday, March 22 in A Pobra do Caramiñal, Ulloa Viva has called concentrations for this Sunday at noon in all the affected locations, from Palas de Rei (Lugo) to the mouth of the Ulla River in the Ría de Arousa (Pontevedra).

On the other hand, the opposition parties support the protests, speak of betrayal of the Xunta (BNG), distrust their obscurantism (PSOE) or claim that the word be given to the neighbors (add). And all, like the Galician government, now look towards Madrid, where is the last word of the funds that the Portuguese multinational claims to turn their project into a reality.

Ulloa Viva: Political Decision, Viciated Process

The Ulloa Viva platform, the entity that – together with the Da Ría de AruSo defense platform – has led the opposition to the project, announces that it will exercise “all administrative and judicial measures” against the resolutions that the MacroCelulose may authorize. As a first step, he summons all the residents of the Ulla basin to go out to the squares of their villages this Sunday at 12:00 hours “To” shout high and clear ‘Altri Non!’, Before the demonstration on Saturday, March 22 in A Pobra do Caramiñal.

“This day anticipates future integrated environmental authorization resolutions and the approval of the Strategic Industrial Project, in a successive sequence of political-administrative decisions that have no purpose than to protect the execution of a pollutant industry in the environmental and strong negative impact at the territorial, patrimonial, socio-economic and health level of people,” he said in a statement in which he denounced ” readjustment) of sectoral reports to the previous political decision “to authorize the initiative.

For the platform, the changes and modifications on the initial project, as well as the conditions imposed in the Environmental Impact Declaration, “they do not alter the substantive decision: to favorably evaluate the project as a whole, in a vitiated procedure, partially outsourced, and that has always been overdeated by the previous political decision to authorize the macrocellulose”.

Ulloa Viva recalls that the reports “for the moment have not been publicized”, which “evidences the lack of transparency throughout the procedure.” In addition, he showed his surprise because “some of the documentation provided to the evaluation file is of the same date as the resolution of the day (of March 5)” and “draws attention” on the “Change of the Evaluation Report of the Pouring Parameters” and that sectorial reports “initially critical or discrepant have become favorable, without the promoter to alter the basics of their project”.

BNG: “The greatest betrayal of Rueda to Galicia”

The BNG national spokeswoman, Ana Pontón, believes that with the approval of the day “the greatest betrayal of Rueda is consumed to Galicia”, who “cares more about the interests of a Portuguese company than what Galician citizenship is saying.” Pontón, who attended the press after meeting with the rector of the University of Vigo, called for social mobilization to “win the battle to the PP Executive” and “stop the environmental bomb with the strength of the people.”

The nationalist leader, who has compared the damage that Altri can do to the environment with the catastrophe of the Prestigehe has claimed the central government that “once and for a long time it will not give a single euro to the macrocellulose that threatens the way of life of thousands of people” and advanced that they will give “the political, democratic battle and, if necessary, legal, to paralyze the project.”

PSOE: “What do the rush of the Xunta hide?”

The leader of the PSDEG, José Ramón Gómez Besteiro, warned of the “express process” of the macrocellulose and accused the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, of “hiding the truth about the viability of the project.”

In a statement sent to the media, Besteiro insisted that, “from the beginning”, the socialists made clear the “serious questions” about the sustainability of the initiative, “not only in its environmental aspect, but also in the social and the economic.” For him, the resolution of the day “does not clear fundamental doubts” and the Xunta “continues to offer clear answers to the real impact of the initiative. “Opacity and lack of explanations are already a mark of the Rueda Government’s house, and Altri is another example of this way of acting,” he criticized while asking: “What are these hurry hiding?”

Greenpeace: La Día, an instruction book against the environment

Greenpeace has “bluntly” rejected the day, a document that they are not aimed at evaluating the viability of the macrocellulose, but “to help the company to settle” with all kinds of facilities, “by twisting environmental regulations, making analysis more than questionable, leaving too many loose ends and what is worse, excessively trusting the will of the promoter.”

The coordinator of the environmental organization in Galicia, Manoel Santos, admits that he resolved it is “the expected”, since attending “the statements and steps” of the president of the Xunta and the Ministry of Economics and Environment, “it is clear that the Xunta has already tacitly approved the project in 2022”, when under the presidency of Núñez Feijóo it declared it strategic. “Today is nothing more than the confirmation that the protection of nature for this government is more a discomfort than a need,” he concluded.

For Greenpeace, the day is “an instruction book for Altri to attempt against Galician environment and society with the approval of the Xunta.” Distrust in addition to the environmental conditions pointed out in the document among which there are “absurd paradoxes” as “accept an alleged damping zoneonly 50 meters wide, to protect the natural network proposed by the promoter, when the Xunta weeks ago eliminated the entire surface that the company in the cushioning zone of the Galician Green Infrasture Stratex will occupy.

Even so, he considers that this “is not the end of the process” and that the Xunta will see Greenpeace “on the street, in the administrative processes and also in the courts.” Santos recalls that without public funds “Altri will never be a reality” and that is why he expects “that the central government has more sensitivity than the Xunta with the environment and with Galician society”, a society that “has mobilized as never before”, with the presentation of 27,000 allegations and 600,000 signatures against the project.

Add ask for an “advisory referendum”

For the Xeral Secretary of Sumar in Galicia, Paulo Carlos López, “the PP sells Galicia to Altri with an environmental impact report totally customized.” The training announces the opening of three ways to try to stop a project that “would destroy all existing social and economic fabric.” On the one hand, allegations in the administrative route; for the politics “with all the weight of the adding group in Congress”, and for the popular, claiming “a referendum in the affected locations.”

The president of adding Galicia and spokesman in the lower house, Verónica Barbero, announced “all the necessary actions” of her group to stop an “environmental barbarism” and the MEP De Estrella Galán showed the same intention in Brussels: “Community funds cannot be used to finance projects that threaten the environment.”