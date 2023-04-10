It’s finally here! After a long wait, the season 3 of demon slayer. The Ufotable team has brought Tanjiro back to the small screen, and the hero is gearing up for another exciting arc.

And in one episode, demon slayer It is already exceeding expectations in every respect. Today, the first episode of the season 3 of demon slayerand fans tuned in for an hour-long special.

Following Gyutaro’s defeat, the premiere checks out a recovering Tanjiro before he ventures to the secret swordsmith village. The episode also checks out the crescent moons as Muzan rallies the group in the wake of Gyutaro’s demise, and it would be an understatement to say that the demon was upset.

As can be seen in the slideshow below, fans of demon slayer were impressed by the visuals and narrative of the season 3. The anime is only one episode into its return, but Ufotable didn’t mince words when it came to its visuals.

It all starts with a trip to infinity castle by Muzan, and the surreal lair is brought to life with some of the best 3D animation in anime. And as the episode continues, demon slayer continues to impress with its new voice actors and returning Hashira.

After all, the season 3 of demon slayer will put two Hashira in the center of the stage. Muichiro and Kanroji will be showing off their skills this year, and fans are eager to see what they can do. After all, Kanroji studied under Rengoku, and the Demon Hunter Corps has praised Muichiro for becoming the youngest Hashira ever.

There is no doubt that Tanjiro will learn a lot. And of course, training him will lead to new fights with Ufotable’s truly stunning visuals.

If you want to follow the season 3 of demon slayerthe anime is streaming on crunchyroll at the moment. Seasons 1 and 2 are available complete. As for the new season of demon slayerthe episodes will be released every Sunday from now on!

There’s absolutely no anime studio that animates with passion like ufotable for Demon Slayer 🔥🔥🔥LOOK AT THIS pic.twitter.com/CG9Q9Ta0Jf — Mr Black⁛ (@MrBlackOG) April 9, 2023

Demon Slayer season 3 started off with an absolute bang. The Upper Moon Meeting was a visual masterpiece, beautifully emphasizing the ominous presences of the UMs and unveiling its biggest one with a breathtaking show of pure intensity. i physically can’t wait for the rest😭 pic.twitter.com/UIGp7VDTpU — This♠️ (@knyesta) April 9, 2023

what an insanely good episode to start swordsmith village arc season. we all waited so long for this and i still can’t believe it’s finally here 🥹 pic.twitter.com/TNpPmun4X3 —rhy (@jobisky) April 9, 2023

Via: comic book