‘I advise people who cannot appreciate Johan and René: look at another channel’ and ‘The Netherlands is in a moral crisis and it is time we acknowledged that’: these are some reactions to news topics that interest readers. Below are the letters to readers that appeared in the newspaper of Saturday 30 April. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.

Johan Derksen | Mass shortsightedness costs people a lot of fun

'Derksen: I'm breaking with VI' (AD 29-4). I agree that it is not convenient for Johan Derksen to tell this story. I find it completely incomprehensible that Johan and René are laughing at rape. Look at the person behind the bravado. Radio stations and theaters have canceled their collaboration with Johan. This massive short-sightedness deprives many people of a lot of pleasure. I am of the same generation as Derksen. So I experienced the sexual change in the 60s. Everyone did it to everyone. I was a late bloomer, but I didn't find anything strange. The only woman I saw reacting with humor was Heleen van Royen with the song by Manke Nelis. The best proof of how different it was back then. Too bad if Today Inside disappears. I advise people who cannot appreciate Johan and René: watch another channel. Boring movies. Elma van Gils, Vlaardingen.

Johan Derksen II | Total disrespect to women

It is right that this program is coming to an end, it was often fun, sometimes hilarious, and above all to the point with football. But a line has been crossed: total disrespect towards women. This is not humor, this is deadly. We are talking about human rights, about the way in which Muslim women are not taken seriously and are oppressed within their culture. We are not much better ourselves. Not just in the TV world, but in society as a whole. Downright embarrassing. It is more than high time that a new wind blows throughout society. One of mutual respect, understanding and appreciation for each individual. M. Beijer-Korzelius, Dordrecht.

Johan Derksen III | Harlequin from the crazy talk show has to hang

The opposites Derksen and Kaag both made a huge slip in two consecutive weeks, followed by a half-baked and unconvincing excuse. The deputy prime minister and leader of D66 gets away with it. But the harlequin of a crazy talk show has to hang. You would rather expect it the other way around. Ron Breda, Capelle aan den IJssel.

Rule of law | We got ourselves in a lot of trouble

'The rule of law is not sacred for a large part of the population' (AD 29-4). The Netherlands is in a moral crisis and it is time that we acknowledge that, because otherwise we will not get out. Cause: An overly strong focus on money to run society. And not on the basis of reasonable standards and values. That has led to the problems we are now facing. That has caused the stripping of police and army. This has ensured that a 'poorer country' such as Belgium has even surpassed us in terms of subjects. That has caused the problems with Pieter Omzigt and more recently Sigrid Kaag. This also causes the king's value to drop. It brings us the problems surrounding Johan Derksen and now that article on the front page of the AD: 'Cabinet must be able to ignore parliament'. We're in the shit and it's time this problem was taken seriously. J. Tolsma, Leiden.





Pocket money | 5 euro note from machine

‘Pocket money less often hand in cash’ (AD 29-4). The article caught my attention. I also think you learn to handle money better when you see it. Rabobank has already removed the 5 euro notes from the machine: not profitable. I explained that I wanted to teach my children the value of money. There was no understanding. Meanwhile, there are only ATMs in our village. Guess what? It contains only 20 and 50 euro notes. In my opinion, for example, the banking world is busy working out the cash. I am very sorry about this and hope that someday there will be a change. Mark Komin, Heiloo.





