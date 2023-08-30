‘He still puts millions in his toy, but even now he sees it evaporate without a single sun in sight. Perhaps time for an independent agency or a task for one of the many mental coaches that we have become richer in recent years’ and ‘The EU is going to pay 160 million to French winegrowers who have produced a little too much. With normal entrepreneurship, the price would go down’: these are some reactions from readers in the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Thursday 31 August. You can send in your own response to [email protected].