‘Well played, well below the belt and created a fantastic breeding ground for hatred and bigotry, aided by a dedicated group of intimidating online soldiers who tapped the fire from their fingers on their sticky keyboards from attic rooms’ and ‘Proposing that convicts go to home so that they can keep their jobs. And being able to go to family. The threshold to commit a crime then becomes very low’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Saturday 15 July. You can send in your own response to [email protected].

