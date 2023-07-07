‘The Netherlands is stuck on housing. The Netherlands has nitrogen problems, school problems, and health care problems. Who pays the bill?’ and ‘What a tough guy Fabio Jakobsen is. After seeing his fall I thought: this is the end of his role in the Tour de France. But he was just there the next day’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Saturday 8 July. You can send in your own response to [email protected].