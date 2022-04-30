Tennis legend Boris Becker receives sympathy from his sport after being sentenced to prison. The German Tennis Association (DTB) wants to continue to support the three-time Wimbledon winner: “We take note of the verdict with respect and regret and wish him all the best for the near future,” said Association President Dietloff von Arnim on Friday in Munich. “We stand by his side. Boris Becker has been an integral part of the German tennis family for decades. His merits are and will remain unique.”

Becker has done great things nationally and internationally in tennis. “Most recently, he supported the German Tennis Federation as Head of Men’s Tennis in the competitive and youth sports sector and proved to be a great asset and promoter of our sport during this time.” German tennis player Oscar Otte said Becker’s conviction was a shame and sad, “because it is the tennis legend in Germany and he made tennis Germany tennis Germany with his performance”. Barbara Rittner, Becker’s colleague at the Eurosport TV channel, wrote about a shared picture on Instagram: “Stay strong somehow”.

Previously, Becker was out of a court in London for several bankruptcy offences was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. The 54-year-old must serve half of that before being allowed to spend the rest on parole, Southwark Crown Court Judge Deborah Taylor ruled. Becker was immediately taken into custody on Friday. He now has 28 days to appeal the verdict. Becker, who lives in London, was declared bankrupt by the court in 2017. He then had to disclose his assets to the insolvency administrators – but according to the court, he left out important parts.

A jury found the German guilty of four out of 24 charges three weeks ago. The lay judges found that Becker concealed a property in his hometown of Leimen (Baden-Württemberg) valued at around 1.2 million euros, illegally transferred a total of 427,000 euros to other accounts and shares in an artificial intelligence company worth 78,600 euros and a loan debt of 825,000 euros. Now Judge Taylor had the floor and set the prison sentence.







As at every meeting, Becker appeared on Friday accompanied by his partner Lilian De Carvalho Monteiro; the couple held hands as they walked past scores of photographers and cameramen into court. Becker’s eldest son Noah carried a packed travel bag, which was placed with Becker in the glass case in which the accused had to stay. Becker’s daughter Anna Ermakova was stunned after the verdict in an interview with the “Bild” newspaper. “I’m really in shock that my father has been sentenced to two years and six months,” she said. “I will support him and I will visit him whenever I can. I hope that will help a bit to get through the time.”

This is what the international press writes about Boris Becker:

England

“The Sun”: “Serving Time – Tennis star Boris Becker faces two and a half years in prison after hiding millions of pounds in his 2017 bankruptcy.”

“Daily Mail”: “Boris Becker and a crash like no other: An insatiable appetite for women, houses, cars and the life of luxury. Now, fatal business mistakes and fatal arrogance have resulted in the Wimbledon star facing a two-and-a-half year prison sentence.”