Yesterday Max Verstappen was able to win in a dominant way the first race at the Red Bull Ring of this year. This brings the counter to four wins for this season. Hamilton never really posed a threat to the Dutchman, so viewers’ nails were safe this time. These are the drivers’ reactions to the 2021 Styrian GP.

Max Verstappen

‘We are very happy with today. I also didn’t expect it to go as well as today. We handled the tires really well in this race, so I was happy about that. We rode at a good pace on the hard tires as well. Not too crazy, just consistently fast laps. It’s also nice to win here at home again.’

“Next week will not be quite the same as this weekend. People will learn from the things that didn’t go so well this weekend. We will. We had a good race, but there are always things that could be done better. I expect everyone to be closer together next weekend.’

Lewis Hamilton

“The Red Bull was just really fast today. I gave everything, but unfortunately I was unable to respond to the lap times Verstappen set. It was just impossible to keep up with them. I don’t know where exactly they improved the car, but they really made a big leap. They also have a new engine since the last race, of course, so it looks like they’re gaining a bit with that too, but it could just be the wing.”

Valtteri Bottas

“Considering the position I started in, it was a good race. We managed to get in between the two Red Bulls. That allowed us to take some points away from Pérez and Red Bull. Without the grid penalty it might have been a different race. We had to accept as a team that Red Bull was faster today. I think we took advantage of Red Bull’s pit stop error.”

Lando Norris

‘Fifth was the highest achievable result for today. At the end of the race things got a little better. But yesterday in qualifying I was two tenths behind Hamilton and now it seemed more like two seconds. It’s just a big difference to tire wear if you have a lot of fuel in the car. You can get away with that in qualifying, but in the race it’s just a big difference. It would have seemed nice if we could have done something to get a fourth or third place. Unfortunately, that’s really not the case now.’

