Yesterday Max Verstappen managed to take the victory during the French GP after a nail-biter of a race. Red Bull turned out to have the better strategy in the end, as Pérez also came from afar to take the last podium spot from Bottas. Here’s what the drivers had to say about the pulse-pounding race at Circuit Paul Ricard right after the race.

Max Verstappen

“It’s always hard to tell if it’s working or not when the team brings you in for the second time. I tried everything I could, but the laggards made it difficult to get good lap times. At some point my tires started to wear out. Fortunately, it turned out well just before the end. But it was a very difficult race due to the wind, rain this morning and a smaller rear wing.

At the beginning of the race I had a lot of oversteer, but the more we drove on the track, the more rubber came back on the track. Our car responded better to that and that’s how we ended up winning the race. Of course it was not an easy race. You saw how close Mercedes and Red Bull were. A decision in the strategy can then make all the difference. So hopefully we’ll see this for the rest of the season.”

Lewis Hamilton

“We have to look back at the race to see where we lost the race. I think it was a surprise to everyone that the undercut worked so well. In addition, the tires did not last as long as everyone hoped. But other than that, Red Bull was just a lot faster than we were this weekend. We lost three and a half tenths in a straight line alone. You saw Max flying by on the straight, there was nothing I could do about that.’

Sergio PerezI

“It was a good result for the team. If you looked at the first five and the last five laps, it was a great race. Unfortunately the whole race was not as good as I would have liked. When it rained, the track was reset, as it were, and we paid a high price for driving with less wing. In the beginning it was difficult, but I just have to keep working hard from my side.’

Valtteri Bottas

‘It’s disappointing. At least I still have some points. I can’t remember the last time I scored points. Still, we were able to get more out of it today as a team. We found out too late that a two-stopper was the winning strategy. The last ten to fifteen laps were a nightmare for me. I had no front tires left and I could see the canvas under the rubber. It was just hoping that I could reach the finish.’

Lando Norris

“It was a good decision by the team to continue for a long time on the first set of tyres. We just had to try something different. We looked closely at how the other cars reacted to the hard tires and made a smart choice by doing something different from the rest. I’m very happy about that.’

