‘GroenLinks and the PvdA give the new pension law the benefit of the doubt. So they are not sure of their case’ and ‘The annoying thing is that you read on social media that if you were able to purchase a heat pump, you could also pay that energy bill. But I think you can only spend a euro once’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Saturday 17 December. You can send in your own response to [email protected]

#Reactions #support #pension #law #PvdA #GroenLinks #Election #programs #thrown #trash