‘This weekend the Summer Carnival was marred by two shootings. That is two too many and is horrific’ and ‘I have a great deal of respect for Pieter Omtzigt and highly appreciate his unbridled efforts as a Member of Parliament. But even that does not necessarily make you a good party leader, let alone Prime Minister’: these are some reactions from readers in the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appeared in the newspaper of Tuesday, August 1. You can send in your own response to [email protected].

