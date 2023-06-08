‘They are apocalyptic images, those of the forests in Canada consumed by conflagration. As if that wasn’t bad enough, a third of America is affected by the smoke. The orange sky in cities like New York is reminiscent of dystopian movies like Blade Runner 2049‘ and ‘VVD members Brekelmans and Azmani write that the asylum system no longer works. And that Europe in particular must make better agreements with Tunisia. “Our patience is running out.” I hear these words more often in VVD circles’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Friday 9 June. You can send in your own response to [email protected].