‘Healthcare agencies need to be a little tougher on this kind of practice’ and ‘Prefer to use the other billions for things that feel much more urgent’: these are some responses to news topics that engage readers. Below are the letters to readers that appeared in the newspaper of Friday 22 April. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.
#Reactions #savings #tax #solve #government #budgetary #blunders
Qualification of the GP of Emilia-Romagna 2022
Q1 and Q2 At the start of qualifying for the Emilia-Romagna 2022 GP, the track has largely dried up. As...
Leave a Reply