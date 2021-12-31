‘A new cabinet under the leadership of Mark Rutte will not last long’ and ‘Gas is indispensable and therefore a basic necessity of life’: these are some reactions to news topics that occupy readers. Below are the letters that appeared in the newspaper of Friday 31 December. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.











Housing crisis | Parents guilty? First look at the facts

Extensive media reports: the elderly are to blame for the housing crisis in the Netherlands. It seems that the elderly with their golf carts and expensive trips are blamed for everything, but this is again very scandalous. Who wants to earn money from housing? The project developers, the slum landlords (Prince Bernhard Jr.), municipalities and the builders. The larger, more expensive and more luxurious, the more the homes yield. Some housing associations are also sometimes eager to participate. And finally our own government through our minister Stef Blok, who invited investors abroad to invest in cheap (social) housing in the Netherlands, because gold can be earned with this. So the world is upside down. Erik van Oudheusden, Wijk bij Duurstede.

VAT energy | New cabinet really needs to think about rates

‘Reduce VAT on gas and light to 9 percent’ (AD 30-12). It is very right that the director of Gaslicht.com proposes that the VAT rate of 9 percent should apply to gas and light. This rate now includes not only food and (non-alcoholic) drinks, but also water, art and books. It is understandable that the purchase of art objects and books is stimulated by taxing these products with 9 percent instead of 21 percent. But gas and light, just like water, are indispensable for everyone and are in fact basic necessities of life. Water is already taxed at a low rate. The new cabinet must consider whether gas and light prices should continue to be taxed with 21 percent VAT. Ronald Kroese, Voorschoten.



Mark Rutte | I’m looking forward to the stories about the fall of Rutte IV

‘That’s how Mark Rutte became prime minister again’ (AD 29-12). What great stories about the near-fall and resurrection of Mark Rutte in the newspapers of December 28 and 29. Tobias den Hartog and Jan Hoedeman have described in an excellent manner what happened in political The Hague after the elections, before and behind the scenes. It reads like a novel with thriller-like elements. It therefore seems to me to be material for a screenwriter and a TV producer to make an interesting series about it. Of course we still have to wait for the final formation and for the already predictable fall of Rutte lV not long afterwards. With a narrow majority in the House of Representatives, no majority in the Senate and a few parliamentary inquiries on the horizon, a new cabinet led by Mark Rutte will not last long. I hope that both gentlemen will also describe it in the same way. Although Mark Rutte has emerged as a ‘top actor’, I do not think it wise to cast him for the lead role. Before you know it, he’s turning the whole story to his will. Jet Nijpels-Hezemans, Waalre.

Mark rutte II | He has achieved his goal, but the party is loser

Mark Rutte is a true opportunist, a friend to everyone who has one goal: to remain Prime Minister. After his wavering at the debate on April 1, he is doing everything he can. With his VVD, he has given away almost all points important to D66 to Sigrid Kaag. It is therefore logical that she says she can get along with Rutte again and that she no longer needed the PvdA and GroenLinks. She’s got the loot. The VVD is the big loser, but that doesn’t bother Mark Rutte. He has achieved his goal, which is to remain Prime Minister. Draw your conclusions about this visionless, swaggering man. Bert van der Heijden, Hoevelaken.

booster shot | Not so badly arranged

I only read negative comments but it can also be different. When I heard that the year 1947 could report, I immediately picked up the phone and started calling. I had to, because I wanted to get the booster together with my wife. Just 10 minutes on hold and lo and behold, a very friendly young man answered me and I easily made an appointment for both of us for a week later. On December 17, 10 kilometers from my hometown at 7 p.m. No long queues, just check your appointment and go, squirt in it. In 10 minutes I was outside again. So it can be that simple.



Rene Swienink, Ruurlo.

Booster shot II | A land of whiners

After three negative reactions of December 29, a reaction from the silent majority. I am over 70, heard on the radio that it was my turn to be born in 1948. Husband and I each made an appointment within five minutes on our own smartphone. Choice option: Apeldoorn/Zwolle. Unexpectedly, I had to be under anesthesia, so I had to reschedule by phone. This too happened in five minutes. We have become a land of whiners. Francine van den Broek-de Fluiter, Heerde.



