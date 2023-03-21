‘When there are fights or fireworks are set off or a madman enters the field, the referee stops the match and happily continues after 20-30 minutes’ and ‘Very one-sided condemnation of Tom Egbers by expert Patricia Bolwerk of Stop Pesten Nu . She does not consider that Egbers’ behavior is the result of stalking by his female colleagues: these are some of the reactions of readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Wednesday, March 22. You can send in your own response to [email protected]

