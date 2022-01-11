‘I wonder whether coopers will restore the total breakdown in (acute) care’ and ‘Can Dutch consumers take responsibility and show solidarity?’: these are some reactions to news topics that interest readers. Below are the letters that appeared in the newspaper of Tuesday 11 January. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.











Blackbirds | What is a blackbird doing in a stone garden?

‘Earliest singer dies’ (AD 10-1). I understand why there are fewer and fewer blackbirds. Because there are more and more gardens full of tiles or gravel or even artificial grass. What’s a blackbird doing in such a stone garden with a few flower pots or a small raked bed? Take a look around, when a garden is being ‘renovated’. Then first comes a truck of tiles. The blackbird unfortunately seems to follow the sparrow. It also disappeared when all the old-fashioned privet hedges were replaced by bare wooden fences. Its a shame, but there is nothing to do about it. B. Smitshoek, Barendrecht.

John van den Heuvel | So the suspect is such a raised teenager

‘Chase on crime reporter’s A2 seems coincidental’ (AD 10-1). Now that it appears that the whole fuss surrounding the alleged threat to John van den Heuvel was not an attack, something else has become clear. So the suspect is one of those excited teenagers in an oversized car who intimidates other drivers. Unfortunately for him, he now did that to the wrong person. Hope it was a good lesson for him. C. Lamens, Swifterbant

Ernst Kuipers | Let’s hope he achieves these goals

‘Kuipers awaits monster job with uncertain outcome’ (AD 10-1). I am curious if he, as minister, will restore the total breakdown in (acute) care. The exhausted acute care that has had to run in the last ten years with fewer ambulances, ICs, GP posts, closing hospitals, partly took place under Kuipers’ rule. The Acute Care VPR foundation sincerely hopes that this minister will ensure better arrival times for ambulances. Expansion of the 1050 IC beds to the necessary 1800 in the Netherlands, so that regular operations can continue despite Covid-19 and the expansion of more regional hospitals. The Acute Care VPR foundation wishes Ernst Kuipers every success as the new minister and hopes that he will achieve these objectives.



Willem Heijdacker, chairman of the Acute Care VPR Foundation.

Declaration of kaag | Don’t take the torch men but the foremen

‘Anger about revealing home address Kaag’ (AD 10-1). It is not the people who stand with a torch at the front door of the politicians who should be tried. They often don’t know any better. But people like Thierry Baudet and Willem Engel need to be dealt with hard. They provoke and encourage riots. After that, they always manage to talk themselves out of predicaments. Or make excuses, or say it’s not meant to be. But the real damage has already been done. Thierry and Willem let their followers do the dirty work. Just like Trump. That 187 minutes waited for him to spring into action to crush the attack on the Capitol. Media, please don’t give these gentlemen the platform they need to be successful every time. Victor Kammeraat, Gouda.

Belgium visitors | Consumers must show solidarity

Every time I hear on the radio that there is a mile-long traffic jam of Dutch cars in the direction of Antwerp, Ghent or Bruges and the turnover of Belgian shops and catering has increased by 20 to 30 percent, I get a feeling of indignation and disappointment. Our shops and catering industry are currently experiencing very difficult times. I hope, and also expect a little, that they can open again soon, if only until 5 pm. Can all those Dutch consumers who still want to cross the border to consume there take their responsibility and show their solidarity? And don’t come up with the excuse that it’s such a rough time, because we’re all in this together.



Albert Hug, Alphen aan den Rijn.



Column Özcan Akyol | Give more resistance

“Stop chatting with radicals and condemn them unequivocally” (Column 8-1). Radicals are given room to poison public opinion with unclear arguments and fabrications. It is known in the advertising world that if you repeat a message often enough, it will settle in heads. It then automatically becomes a kind of truth. Everywhere you come across and more and more penetrating nonsense stories. If I hear them myself in my environment and argue against them, I am shouted over or dismissed as naive. Why isn’t more space given to voice the reasonable arguments and opinions of the majority? Fortunately, you sometimes come across opinion pollers, such as Gijs Rademakers, who provide insight into how the Dutch people feel about it. But wouldn’t it be much stronger to counter dissent much more directly, so that a much more nuanced picture remains? Peter de Wit, Tilburg.



