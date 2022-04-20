‘Sigrid Kaag really needs to come up with a good story’ and ‘There is too much on the teacher’s blackboard’: these are some reactions to news topics that interest readers. Below are the letters to readers that appeared in the newspaper of Wednesday 20 April. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.

Report D66 | Kaag has to come up with a very good story

‘There is little left of moral leadership after #Metoo at D66’ (AD 19-4). D66 members want clarity from party leader Kaag. This makes it seem like an internal matter. But what does it do to voters who have been seduced by D66 with the election message ‘New leadership’? It smacks of voter fraud. Sigrid Kaag really needs to come up with a good story. Henk Peelen, Gouda.

Report D66 II | Spot now has spiciness

‘We’re not letting anyone down,’ said Mrs Kaag in an election commercial last year. Apparently she already knew about her groundbreaking party colleague. J. ten Have, Woerden.

Medicine for obesity | It’s crooked: I have to pay for my own medicines

‘Medicine against significant overweight is not allocated enough’ (AD 19-4). It is outrageous that there is a drug against obesity that is reimbursed, while many overweight people have done this to themselves. Except for those who can’t help it, of course. 17 years ago I had to have a new heart valve that I couldn’t help myself. But I have to pay for my blood thinners. How crooked can it be? M. Tuynman, Rotterdam.

Longer Christmas holidays | The teacher’s blackboard is too full, that’s a problem

“Remember the teachers too” (Letters 19-4). Good letter from Mirjam Bredius: think of the teachers too, don’t miss the summer holidays. We should also look abroad. In Belgium, France and Spain, children are free throughout July and August. In any case, it becomes a problem in the increasingly hot summers in a schoolroom (without air conditioning). More hours are worked here than elsewhere. The European average is 768, with us 940 hours per year. Yet our children score worse in reading and math. So there is too much on the teacher’s blackboard. Citizenship should now be a basic subject. Another argues for ‘logical reasoning’. Discrimination, lhbtqi+ problems, diversity, it must also be taught. Shall we get rid of some superfluous ballast? Then teachers can start doing what they are good at: teaching. Kor van der Heiden, Puttershoek.





Russian invasion of Ukraine | If we keep watching, we’ll get a lot more regrets

‘Ukrainian troops in Mariupol’ (AD 19-4). Could it get any worse in Ukraine? How Europe has been sleeping and how naive we have been. Bombing every night. Mariupol has almost been wiped off the map. About 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers and an unknown number of civilians are hiding in the steel factory. They have decided to fight to the death. If Europe continues to watch this horrific war, I predict that we will deeply regret that attitude. I advise everyone to study Ukrainian history well. We missed the opportunity to add the country as a member of the EU and NATO. It had been an enrichment for the European spirit. I am convinced that it would have done its best to build a stable democracy. Now our fate is in the hands of a Russian president who doesn’t care about European values. H. van Riet, Nieuwegein.

Protest corona measures | Case of double standards

‘Easter protest Forum for Democracy on Dam Square’ (AD.nl 18-4). FvD gathered its excited protest group on Dam Square to dismiss the corona measures as a totalitarian political agenda. Precisely the person who has a totalitarian regime with a devastated Ukraine as a result, is not distanced by the FvD and described as a ‘fantastic guy’. Another case of double standards, negative attention seeking and butter on the head. What a despicable, subversive gang it is. Casper Waack, Rotterdam.





