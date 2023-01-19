‘What a hypocritical remark from the FNV director. Don’t grab the traveler but the employer by taking passengers along for free’ and ‘I am surprised to read the article about eating pastries in the workplace. How nice is it to eat a piece of cake with your colleagues during the coffee break?’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Friday 20 January. You can send in your own response to [email protected]

#Reactions #regional #transport #strike #Catch #employer #passengers #travel #free