'Fortunately, politicians immediately came up with the solution: the entire House of Representatives and the supporters they consulted will wear blue on New Year's Eve 2024 and will be on the front line. Doesn't Geert Wilders want to be there for all Dutch people?' and 'If Jumbo, like many other stores, goes for the cheapest staff that no one dares to approach, then you ask for it': these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Saturday, January 6. You can submit your own response via [email protected].

