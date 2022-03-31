“Then the bottom line is that the low-income people get the brunt of it” and “Chris Rock made a totally unsavory joke”: these are some of the responses to news topics that interest readers. Below are the letters that appeared in the newspaper of Thursday 31 March. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.

Meat tax | Don’t make it more expensive, but reward good behaviour

‘Research on meat tax’ (AD 30-3). Minister Staghouwer of the CU wants an investigation into a meat tax. What kind of left reflex is that to make unwanted things more expensive? We fly too much, so a flight tax. We use too much gas, so the tax is increased. These kinds of measures affect the lower incomes. Nothing will change for those who can afford it. Make fruit and vegetables cheaper, just like train travel. Provide generous subsidies on solar panels. Now many are putting their heels in the sand. Logical, because those meat substitutes are not exactly healthy. And you really have to get used to the taste of oat milk. Just like the price, by the way. In short: reward good behavior. Kor van der Heiden, Puttershoek.

Meat tax II | Then do it on the receipt

See also Mallorca - Cádiz live: LaLiga Santander, today, live An investigation is underway into a meat tax. Then the result is that the people with a small purse become the victims. Put it on the receipt. Then everyone will be forced to eat less meat. Peter Prins, Berkel and Rodenrijs.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Mail prisoners | All detainees dupe because justice is not paying attention

Emates is a messaging service for contacting a detainee via e-mail (one A4 sheet). Note: from the outside in. Since a few years, there have been a few locations where e-mails can also be sent from the inside out. At the moment there are ten of the more than thirty locations where outgoing mail is also possible, including, strangely enough, the EBI in Vught. Incidentally, all mail, including Emates e-mail, is checked and read by the Custodial Institutions Service. There is therefore no question of ‘continued criminal activity’. Unfortunately, the press, the judiciary and the Public Prosecution Service have been suggesting for a few days that detainees can communicate freely in every institution. As of March 28, e-mail traffic has been shut down. Many inmates look forward to their email from relatives. This is now taken away from them, because a detainee may not have been checked (properly) at the EBI. See also The DPR reported the evacuation of more than 300 people from Mariupol and its suburbs M. Das, Rotterdam.

Corona | It makes sense to look at it again

‘Corona hit migrants and low incomes the hardest’ (AD 29-3). That’s the headline at the top of the article. Several reasons are put forward for this. I think the main cause is missing. Is that because of fear of reactions? The main reason is that the number of vaccinations is much lower among migrants in particular than among other groups. Perhaps it makes sense to investigate that. Lack of knowledge of the language cannot be a good reason. It almost has to come from cultural or religious considerations. Pieter Verhoeven, Noordwijk.

Host family | It’s quite another to leave your husband behind

Why is more possible in reception and housing for Ukrainians than for Syrians, is the question in the article. There is no real answer to that. Surely it’s obvious, but apparently it shouldn’t be said out loud? There is a difference between groups of women with children, whose husbands stay behind to defend his country, and groups of young men who come to the West and leave their wives and children behind in the dangerous area. See also "Kind of creepy for an astronomer" Jan van Rooijen, Soesterberg.

Will Smith | Being hurt is subjective

‘The Upside Down World’ (Letters 30-3). Chris Rock made a totally unsavory joke. That doesn’t seem like a reason to hit someone just like that. The joke was unacceptable according to letter writer Levier Vermeer. Who decides what is and what is not acceptable? In the Netherlands, the court determines this. In my opinion, you always stay away from each other no matter how much you are hurt. That’s a subjective concept anyway. Martin Oostdijk.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.