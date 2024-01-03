'Many politicians keep using this one-liner, but they still do not realize that ordinary citizens no longer accept this as a credible statement from them' and 'absurd tax that should be abolished': these are some reactions from readers on the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Thursday, January 4. You can submit your own response via [email protected].
Readers
Latest update:
14:52
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Reactions #police #chief #Paauw #fireworks #39As #politician #listen #top #official39
Leave a Reply