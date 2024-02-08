'After years we finally voted again because we thought Pieter Omtzigt was going to do things differently. On Wednesday we woke up with pain in our stomachs, we are so disappointed' and 'Putin has been bombing Ukraine for two years and this continues. Apartment buildings collapsing, people without power or water. And where are the demonstrators now?': These are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Friday, February 9. You can submit your own response via [email protected].