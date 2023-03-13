‘Go and fix up a house in France, add a vegetable garden. No more stress, enjoy together outside the madness of the TV world’ and ‘Put Edith Schippers and Mark Rutte against Caroline van der Plas, Geert Wilders and Joost Eerdmans and you get a completely different debate’: These are some reactions from readers at the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Tuesday 14 March. You can send in your own response to [email protected].

#Reactions #NOS #Sport #Tom #Egbers #Janke #Dekker #retire