‘If something doesn’t happen soon, we won’t have any people who can build the houses at all’ and ‘What if she was already in Turkey? As a mother, you shouldn’t think about it’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the letters to readers that will appear in the newspaper of Friday 4 November. You can send in a response yourself via [email protected]

#Reactions #nitrogen #ruling #country #problems