‘The social life of those children takes place exclusively via their telephone’ and ‘The PvdA/GroenLinks combination only has an eye for the climate. 60 billion is set aside for this. And then Minister Kaag says that we have a budget deficit?’: these are some reactions from readers in the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Friday 1 September. You can send in your own response to [email protected].

#Reactions #mobile #phones #classroom #disrespectful #teacher #talks #mans #land