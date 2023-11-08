‘In group 8, which I have been teaching for a long time, the students neatly turn off their phones as soon as they enter the school. When they leave school in the afternoon, their cell phones turn on again. Works perfectly’ and ‘What’s wrong with the second largest party providing the prime minister? Let politicians and the media respect the ideas and approach of Pieter Omtzigt and his supporters’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Thursday, November 9. You can submit your own response via [email protected].