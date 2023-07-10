‘It is to be hoped that there will be a reliable, stable and decisive cabinet. The Netherlands is teeming with experts, all you have to do is turn on the TV’ and ‘I sincerely hope that people have learned their lesson and that a coalition is formed that with fresh courage, unitedly tackles the problems that are urgently needed. ask for a solution. Our beautiful country is entitled to that’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Tuesday 11 July. You can send in your own response to [email protected].