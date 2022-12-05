“I understand that Louis, Truus and the players are being feted at the St. Regis Hotel, but do they have any idea what the prices are for a zero-star barrack?” and ‘With the current player material there is no reason to assume that the Orange will win against Argentina, Brazil and France in succession’: these are some of the reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Tuesday 6 December. You can send in your own response to [email protected]

#Reactions #number #Orange #supporters #spend #December #money