‘Two parties that do not get stuck on their own ideals and dogmas, but who, from a pragmatic view of the current, almost ungovernable nature of our country, have the guts to put more emphasis on what binds them than on what their mutual differences are’ and ‘The government spends 30 billion annually on oil drilling and pumping out gas fields. Exactly that assures us of a bleak future’: these are some of the readers’ reactions to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Thursday 20 July. You can send in your own response to [email protected].