‘The culture of fear is completely ingrained. The teacher who gives the highest grade automatically receives the most appreciation’ and ‘If you have such ideas and kill three people, doesn’t it appear to everyone that this figure is not psychologically normal?’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Tuesday, October 3. You can submit your own response via [email protected].
readers
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Reactions #strict #marking #schoolwork #Management #score #parents #students