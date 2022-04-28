‘King’s Day is a day off, but May 5 should be a day off’ and ‘Is there anything that can be done to ban the hazing practices?’: these are some of the responses to news topics that interest readers. Below are the letters to readers that appeared in the newspaper of Thursday 28 April. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.

King’s Day | Look at ourselves more critically and whine less

'On the hunt for unique selfies with Oranjes' (AD 27-4). Sure enough, here they come again, the old cows about the royal family. It is still about a house in Mozambique, I read from a letter writer from Puttershoek. A mistake that will be carried on for eternity. And woe betide, the royal couple stood too close to a Greek resident during corona, a mortal sin. We watch every step they take and if things don't go exactly the way 'the people' want, then something waves. Monarchy is something from a bygone era and must therefore go away. The AOW is also from a bygone era. Even abolish it? Countries around us wish they had such a beautiful royal family. A little less whining and looking at ourselves more critically would make our country even better. My flag is flying proudly. I wish the king a long and healthy life with his family. Teuntje Meeuwisz, Nieuwdorp.

King’s Day II | If you’re not in favor, you should shut up?

Perhaps it is allowed to make a different sound in addition to all the euphoria about King’s Day. If you’re Republican, you obviously fall into the acid category. The king is celebrating his birthday and all this is paid for by the relevant municipality, around 1.5 million. The royal couple will do everything they can to restore their declining popularity. But it remains a form of dearly paid personality cult. The benefits to these people are very substantial, apart from the expenses and privileges. So we should close our eyes to that? No, you can certainly be very critical about that in these times. Not everyone is in favor of an unelected head of state and is waving. King’s Day is a day off, but May 5 should be a day off, freedom is not for everyone. Pauline Borst, Rotterdam.

King’s Day III | Why do we keep looking at the same ‘mistakes’?

How strange that every year the royal family is put under the magnifying glass. The same ‘mistakes’ are mentioned over and over. Even on the NOS News all the negatives were listed again. Comparison with other countries is always wrong. Different people, different customs. Criticism keeps people, including the king, on their toes. But I wonder what it would be like if my “mistakes” were repeated over and over again. Sometimes it seems that people prefer to look at everything negatively. Does that make us happy? I look at all the festivities, flags and a lot of orange. That makes it a happy day in these uncertain times of the threat of war. The sun shone in Maastricht.



Truus Groothuis, Culemborg.

Dejuvenation Belgium | Come up with something against these cowardly practices

‘Requirement: prison sentence for fatal hazing’ (AD 26-4). Bewilderment and anger about the way this student in Belgium, named Sanda Dia, died at the end of 2018. An indescribable suffering was inflicted on this young man and his family. Is there anything that can be done to ban hazing practices? With this cowardly act, a promising future for Sanda Dia has been shattered.



Mrs. A. Giltaij.





Formula 1 Zandvoort | Be sporty, don’t ruin that one party in the year

'Environmental organization MOB will appeal against Zandvoort nitrogen ruling' (AD.nl 26-4). Dear MOB, if you look a little further than your nose, you will also see that Sahara sand can be carried by the wind. Nitrogen emissions from neighboring countries just as well. Be a little sporty and don't ruin our Formula 1 once a year. Do you never get on a plane with all the associated emissions? Let us enjoy our sport. In Monaco they drive under the balconies, you don't hear about that. Henk Blom, Rijswijk.





