On Sunday afternoon, the President of the United States, Joe Bidenthrough a letter published on his X profile, renounced his candidacy for re-election.

After several negative comments regarding Biden’s performance in the last debates, the pressure from the Democratic Party to step aside seems to have had an effect.

In light of this situation, there are already some reactions on social media from political leaders and personalities.

Bill Clinton referred to the fact with a publication on his X profile where he mentions: “President Biden has capped his extraordinary career of service with a presidency that has brought the United States out of an unprecedented pandemic, created millions of new jobs, He has rebuilt a battered economy, strengthened our democracy and restored our standing in the world.. By any measure, he has advanced the charge of our founders to build a more perfect union and his own stated goal of restoring the soul of our nation.”

For its part, Donald Trump He also spoke out against the incident and maintains that Biden has never been ‘fit’ to be president.

Through his social network ‘Truth’, the candidate and also former president maintains that everyone around Biden knew from the beginning that he ‘is not capable of being president’: “He only reached the office of president through lies, fake news and not leaving his basement. (…) And now look what it’s done to our country, with millions of people crossing our border, totally unchecked, many in prisons, mental institutions, and a record number of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. Make America Great Again.”

Joe Walsh, another candidate in the White House campaign, posted: “Biden did something Trump could never do: put his country first.”

California Governor Gavin Newson, also through his X account, highlighted Biden’s presidential work and thanked him for his work: “President Biden has been an extraordinary president who has marked history: a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered amazing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most influential and selfless presidents. Thank you.”

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik also addressed Biden’s resignation, mentioning that he should not only resign from the candidacy but from the presidency: “If Joe Biden cannot run for reelection, he is not fit and proper to serve as President of the United States. He must resign immediately.The Democratic Party is in free fall over its blatantly corrupt and desperate attempt to cover up the fact that Joe Biden is unfit for office”.

Likewise, one of Joe Biden’s daughters, Naomi Biden, posted an emotional tweet referring to her father’s decision: “Today I am beyond proud of my dad, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction. (…) He has been at the center of and has had a material impact on literally every single major issue facing our country. and our world have been at odds for 50 years. Our world is better today in many ways because of him. To the Americans who have always supported him, keep the faith.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Party member Chris D. Jackson responded to the text by sending her and her family a message: “I’m so sorry, Naomi. The president deserved much better than the treatment he received from those who claimed to be his friends. I will always be grateful that your family shared him with our nation. He will be remembered as the most effective and compassionate president of our lifetimes.”

LIGHT ANGELA DOMINGUEZ CORAL

Digital Scope Editorial

