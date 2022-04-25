‘No one is indispensable, but in this case we must make an exception’ and ‘Drilling releases a lot of poisonous gases and that can have a major impact on the Wadden Sea World Heritage Site’: these are some reactions to news topics that interest readers. Below are the letters to readers that appeared in the newspaper of Monday 25 April. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.

Jan Rot | We have to make an exception for him

‘I’ll just finish my story’ (AD 23-4). The disease cancer has struck Jan Rot. The NOS Journaal commemorates, among other things, his greatest very last performance on March 17 in the Ziggo Dome with his translated song Hallelujah. Jan mainly translated about love. He kept that up as long as possible. I wish his Daan and children and family a lot of strength. It is soon said: No one is indispensable. But in this case we have to make an exception. Ferry Visser, Dordrecht.

Jan Rot II | For the real thing you had to be with him

Translating a text into Dutch is difficult. Rappers still get away with cutting a corner. But for a really good translation you had to go to Jan. Not that this was all he did. But it is a huge legacy. An oeuvre, too large for any programme. We will think of you often, Jan. So often that you may wonder when we will finally let you rest in peace. But that's your own fault. I wish your family the strength you bestow upon them. Francinia Steenstra, The Hague.

Jan Rot III | Integer pieces

How I will miss those delicate, honest pieces in Mezza by Jan Rot. J. Verweij-Kok, Alphen aan den Rijn.

Savings tax | Give an opportunity not to ask for something back

“Compensating savers is the most just” (Letters 22-4). Pleased with the letter from R. Kroese. Fortunately, I am not the only one who does not appreciate this tax refund. Of course everyone is free to ask for this back, but in the end we all face major social problems, which require a lot of tax money. I personally like to contribute to that. So tax authorities: please have a button to refuse a refund. H. Goet, Haarlem.

shrinkage inflation | Alcohol percentages are also reduced

'Consumer is disappointed with the cunning trick: price the same, less product' (AD 22-4). Not a surprise to me as a former shopkeeper. This is something that has been going on for decades. And not just in terms of content. As a former liquor store, I know that it also happens that the alcohol percentage of drinks is sneakily adjusted. For example, from 31.5 percent to 30 percent alcohol. The consumer hardly notices this, but the price of the bottle is not reduced. Cash desk. It's on the label, but who reads that? Certainly not if you have been buying a certain drink for years, you no longer look at what it says on the label. Also reduce the content of a bottle that previously contained a liter of spirits (1000cc) to 980 cc. It doesn't seem like anything, but here too the manufacturer puts something extra in the bag. Because there is no price reduction here either. That's called cheating. Hans Offermans, Rotterdam.

Column Özcan Akyol | Make it a letter game

‘The government must do everything in its power to promote language skills among newcomers’ (Column 23-4). Anyone who, as a refugee, does not know the Dutch language and also does not know the place of residence, has a problem. I have an idea. Write the alphabet, upper and lower case letters on one sheet of paper. Copy the map of your municipality. Write five names of streets on a third sheet of paper. Give the leaves to the refugee and ask them to search those streets. The names are on the signs. In this way someone learns to read letters and words, knows their own living environment and comes home with stories. Don’t believe in good results? Just try it once. Good luck. Mark Boon, Brummen.

Gas Germany | Hopefully there will be more protests

'Germany is going to drill for gas above Schiermonnikoog' (AD.nl 20-4). Because Germany is rightly concerned about Russian gas supplies, they want to drill for gas above our own Schiermonnikoog. The mayor has already protested against this, because these drillings release many poisonous gases and that can mean a major attack on the Wadden Sea World Heritage. Hopefully there will be protests from more sides, because the Wadden Sea is one of the most beautiful areas of our country. Gerbrand Poster, Den Burg, Texel.

Groceries more expensive | Look what we throw away

Complaints are made that groceries are becoming more and more expensive. And when I see what good food is thrown away, tears well up in my eyes. Gerrit Toren, Drunen.





