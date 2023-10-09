‘What a mess in this world. Conflict in the Middle East will never be resolved as long as so many innocent victims are created on both sides that new extremists emerge’ and ‘In my opinion, at least two aggressors have been killing ordinary citizens in that area for decades’: these are some responses from readers on the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Tuesday, October 10. You can submit your own response via [email protected].