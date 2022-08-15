“Can the flag be straight for one day?” (Comment 13-8). What a wonderful article by Hans Nijenhuis. I experienced the liberation as a 5-year-old and I still remember very well the improvised flags, much more beautiful than the white and red ball I had seen until then. The women also sang a beautiful song, which I later understood was the Wilhelmus. Since then, our national anthem and flag have held deep, emotional meaning for me. I can therefore not understand the reversed flags at all. Scandalous!

J. de Vries, Zoetermeer.