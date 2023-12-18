'Housing costs will rise on average next year by around 50 euros in taxes and levies. At the same time, it is in the news that municipalities would have 3.7 billion left over in 2022' and 'Why Volvo manages to make a profit and VW/Audi does not, is simple in my opinion. Volvo has been in Chinese hands for years. They play clever marketing to give the impression that it is still Swedish': these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the reader letters that will appear in the newspaper of Tuesday, December 19. You can submit your own response via [email protected].