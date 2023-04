Dermatologist: ‘An ointment that makes varicose veins disappear? That’s cheating”

With the (far) approaching summer, protruding or visible veins along your legs can be an annoying ailment. How do you get rid of those unsightly varicose veins? And what do they mean for your health? Dr. Samira Baharlou, dermatologist and head of clinic at the University Hospital of Brussels, explains.