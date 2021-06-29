Joachim Löw (national coach): “This is a disappointment for all of us. We hoped for more, the belief in the team was absolutely there. We had two great chances, but unfortunately we didn’t score any goals. We’re sorry we’re out of the tournament. But we’ve worked hard for the past four weeks, and everyone has pulled along well. I can’t blame anyone. I am sorry that the great enthusiasm at home is now gone. The disappointment weighs heavily. An hour or two has to pass before you address a few words to the team. All players are utterly disappointed, so are we. We have a lot of young players who will learn from it. At the home European championships in 2024, some of them will be at their absolute top level, also in terms of experience. “

Manuel Neuer: “It was a huge opportunity for us to show it against a strong team, to simply advance to the quarter-finals. We missed the chance and that’s why the disappointment is huge. We just didn’t succeed in causing pain to the English at one point or another. After the final whistle, I looked towards the center line, also towards the coaching bench. And it was a very sad feeling when I saw the Jogi now, because he is just a great person. He also has the former players who played under him, they all owe him a lot. I think he marked a great era. And that it ends like this today is of course a shame and also very sad. “

Toni Kroos: “That is very, very bitter. The effectiveness was lacking. The 1-0 win changed everything, until then we played a decent game. If you go out in the round of 16, it will be disappointing, even though we prevailed in a difficult group. “

Kai Havertz: “In the first half it was a match at eye level. We better got out of the break. It’s a bitter evening for us and our fans. We are defensively and offensively all in the same boat, we are one unit. And England doesn’t have a bad team either. “

Michael Ballack (former DFB captain, at MagentaTV): “Sobering. Unconscious. The first half indicated that there were no solutions, that we had withdrawn unnecessarily. We did too little, we made it too easy for them. We did not take advantage of the weaknesses of the English. I don’t understand why the national coach waits so long to make changes. “

Fredi Bobic (Managing Director Hertha BSC, at MagentaTV): “Retired with an absolutely deserved one. No courage to go forward. Even after the 0: 1, nothing happened except for one chance. That was very passive. It’s a shame that we missed this opportunity. “