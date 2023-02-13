‘Free public transport has been tried in other countries and has not proved to be a success anywhere. Above all, there is more travelling’ and ‘What I think is worst: these oil companies manage to make people believe that it’s not all that bad’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Tuesday 14 February. You can send in your own response to [email protected]

#Reactions #free #public #transport #incomes #tax #raised