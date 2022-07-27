Sexism | Hopefully students will know better when they become a father

Amsterdam Student Corps under fire again after degrading speeches (AD 27-7). This extremely misogynistic behavior does not happen by itself. The brains of these gentlemen must rather have been fed with similar statements. That says something about our society. Their way of thinking doesn’t just disappear. We can hope that when these young men become fathers of a daughter themselves, they will have learned their lesson.

Tine Dorothy Kooiman, Texel.