‘And then the refugees from war zones, the little girl who crawls under the table crying. No, we have become a selfish nation without clear leadership’ and ‘The solidarity between neighbours, together shooting everyday worries into the air, grown men who are 15 years old again with safe fireworks glasses. Awesome. Firework-loving Netherlands, thank you for ending and ushering in the year like this. I enjoyed it’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Tuesday 3 January. You can send in your own response to [email protected]