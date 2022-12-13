‘What great news. In a few years we will hopefully be rid of the fireworks that can be bought everywhere’ and ‘I miss the role of African chiefs and other prominent people in the slavery debate who sold their own people’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Wednesday 14 December. You can send in your own response to [email protected]

#Reactions #fireworks #police #easily #curb #illegal #fireworks