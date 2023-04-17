‘Germany gives a subsidy if you switch to gas, the Netherlands wants to get rid of gas. Germany continues to burn lignite and coal in power stations, the Netherlands closes coal-fired power stations’ and ‘The journalistic low point came after the elections, when the now defunct HLF8 Van der Plas cheerfully welcomed with the sounds of Sweet Caroline. Some reflection would do journalism in this case’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Tuesday, April 18. You can send in your own response to [email protected]