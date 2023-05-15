‘Congratulations Feyenoord, on the deserved championship. A wonderful party in the Kuip and on the Coolsingel. A team effort’ and ‘You saw how beautiful football can be at Feyenoord. How ugly at FC Groningen, where supporters don’t understand that football doesn’t just consist of winning and think they’re great guys to ruin an entire game within ten minutes and one can even enter the field. How is it possible?’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Tuesday 16 May. You can send in your own response to [email protected]

