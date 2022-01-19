‘The permanent staff are on their toes because of the workload and as a result the care is substandard’ and ‘The uncertainty surrounding the betrayal will always remain’: these are some reactions to news topics that occupy readers. Below are the letters that appeared in the newspaper of Wednesday 19 January. You can send in a response yourself via letters@ad.nl.











Nursing home staff | The staff is on tiptoe due to enormous pressure

‘Reducing staff in care homes’ (AD 18-1). The new cabinet wants to make further cuts in personnel costs in care and nursing homes. I have been coming to such a home every day for over a year since my partner has had brain haemorrhages. The permanent staff is on tiptoe because of the workload and this means that the care is substandard. By now I could write a book about everything that goes wrong or has gone wrong. The conclusion is completely justified that with further creaming the clients will be seriously deprived in terms of care, attention and everything that could lead to a better quality of life. Government, shame on you. D. Westera, Meppel.

Nursing home staff II | Was Hugo Borst’s work in vain?

For years Hugo Borst has argued for improving elderly care in nursing homes. MPs and even ministers supported him. And now I read that the cabinet wants fewer healthcare personnel in the nursing homes, while there is already a shortage. Is it any wonder that faith in politics is gone? Did Hugo do everything for nothing? Rob Eijsman, Kamerik.

Country code trucks | Spread truck traffic, allow Sunday driving everywhere

‘EU rule for truckers causes tons of extra CO2 emissions’ (AD 18-1). There is now a fuss about the mandatory stopping at the border due to the introduction of a country code on the tachograph, but the driving ban on Sundays for trucks within European countries could also be discussed. More spreading could greatly reduce the number of traffic jams, and therefore a lot of CO2 emissions from all slow-moving traffic. So if we really take the environment seriously in Europe, then in addition to permitting pulse fishing again, there is still an item that can be put on the climate agenda, and for a change with a free cost saving for everyone who is now always in the file state. Also less asphalt is needed. André Pouw, Nieuwegein.

Anne Frank | The uncertainty will never be taken away

‘Conclusion of betrayal of Anne Frank by a Jewish notary is a bit too horny’ (AD 18-1). As I read, a betrayal full of uncertainties. I saw the photo of the Jewish Council. A group of Jewish men in suits with a Star of David. What must have been going on in their heads? Glad they weren’t removed ‘for the time being’? Fear that tomorrow everything would be different? Fear for their family? You can’t see all that in a photo. Then it disappears as if you were a prominent civil-law notary. Don’t we all recognize these human traits? A cornered cat makes weird jumps. The uncertainty surrounding the betrayal will always remain. But the commerce demands that the research expenses incurred must be reimbursed. I will not buy this book.



Truus Groothuis, Culemborg.

Unilever | Educate shareholders about planet exhaustion

‘Unilever puts its cards on growth’ (AD 18-1). Unilever went under the previous CEO Paul Polman for greening the company. Now that the company’s share price is lagging and activist shareholders are stirring the drums, the company is once again in the throes of business growth. Now that the climate seems to be the rock that will turn the ship, sustainability is the new growing. Work on educating Unilever’s aging shareholders with knowledge of our planet’s depletion and limited opportunities for growth. Modern growth is no longer the bank account of the shareholders, but the future for his or her children. Jan Leeuwenstein, Pijnacker.

Novak Djokovic | More countries may start to refuse him

‘Djokovic knows that he is always welcome in Ahoy’ (AD 18-1). Not in Australia, not in France and not in America. Well in Ahoy Rotterdam, at the ABN Amro tennis tournament. There he is received ‘with open arms’, because the ABN Amro tournament ‘does not use stricter rules for that group (unvaccinated)’, completely in line with Dutch government rules. Why is it that the shops, catering and culture are all open everywhere and have not been in the Netherlands for weeks? Right, because of that. H. Koster



World Cup goalkeepers | No blunders Bijlow, they are errors of judgment

‘Potential World Cup goalkeepers now all score negative points’ (Sportwereld 18-1). Goalkeeper Justin Bijlow has been making mistakes in recent weeks that have been fatal for Feyenoord. They are not blunders but errors of judgment. He thinks too much. A keeper must follow his intuition. Do not think, do. This will make him think even more and his mistakes will increase. Perhaps a psychologist can offer a solution.



M. Spruit, ‘s Heerenhoek.



