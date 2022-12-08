‘No, we should keep our mouths shut and wait until the group of opponents of a united Europe and open borders becomes so large that people come up with ideas like this week in Germany’ and ‘Dear Marjan Berk, (that’s what I can call you ?), after all those sweet, encouraging, uplifting, cheerful, enthusiastic, recognizable columns of yours, I will miss your stories. Missing it very much even’: these are some reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Friday 9 December. You can send in your own response to [email protected]