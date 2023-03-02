‘The Energy Emergency Fund that overshoots its target. The application appears to be too complex for people who need the money the most’ and ‘In News hour Gerrit van der Burg, top boss of the Public Prosecution Service, was allowed to respond on Wednesday evening to the shocking conclusions for his organization, which paint the picture of ‘failure with capital letters’. And of course Van der Burg is also now trying to hide behind a facade of open doors’: these are some of the reactions from readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Friday 3 March. You can send in your own response to [email protected]