‘Yesilgöz comes across to me, apart from all her skills, as a very sympathetic person. In fact, it is a pity that you only hear in the media and from columnists how good it would be if a woman became prime minister and that that is why they choose her’ and ‘Tarek S. has been in the Netherlands illegally for eight years. After two rejected asylum applications, he should have been deported long ago. Now he will stay in our country for another twelve years at the expense of the taxpayer’: these are some of the reactions of readers to the news of the day. Below are the readers’ letters that appear in the newspaper of Thursday 13 July. You can send in your own response to [email protected].

