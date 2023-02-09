The schools that went along with multiple lockdowns without a problem are now going to complain that public transport is on strike for a week??? Do they do remote lessons for a week?
Now we have smart meters! When will smart ministers come?
the Breeijen
1 hour ago
The driver is only the executor for the company that fulfills a demand for public transport from the customer. If the performer does not agree with what he/she deserves and strikes for this, that is his/her right. The supplier of the service, in this case public transport, must in turn take responsibility for meeting the demand. At least that’s my opinion on this. Act according to your income in this case.
Eric Hoogewei
2 hours ago
There is nothing wrong with going on strike, you don’t do that for fun, but out of necessity. Only this strike disproportionately affects people, people who also have to go to work / school or whatever. It is easy to say: arrange something, but not everything is adjustable. Then let those buses run for free, so you hit the employer and not those who depend on public transport!
We know that the meters deviate, but why would the energy company cooperate, it is 100% profit at a certain point. This can also be traced back to the politically protecting energy companies instead of protecting persons.
Milan van Schagen
54 minutes ago