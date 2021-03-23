D.he “request” from the Chancellor that the churches should refrain from attendance at church services during the Holy Days and Easter days caught the Catholic and Protestant churches completely unprepared. “We were not spoken to,” said a high-ranking representative of the Catholic Church on Tuesday morning in the FAZ. The bishops were “outraged”. When asked about possible reactions, it was said that the vote was still in progress.

Since the resumption of the celebration of church services after the end of the first lockdown last spring, the Catholic and Evangelical Churches have strictly adhered to all distance and hygiene regulations for church services. It is not known that even one service would have contributed to the spread of the coronavirus. The situation was different with smaller free churches. Last weekend, the number of permissible participants was significantly exceeded at an Orthodox church service in Bavaria.

Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states agreed on Tuesday night after a marathon meeting with a long interruption to continue the currently applicable measures to contain the corona until April 18. A tightened lockdown is to apply over the Easter days. There were also a number of other regulations.

After the meeting, resentment could also be heard from among the participants themselves. North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) massively criticized the removal of Mallorca from the list of risk areas and the lifting of the travel warning. “This is not the time to travel now,” said Laschet early Tuesday morning in Düsseldorf after the almost twelve-hour federal-state consultations. Cross-border travel in particular carries the risk that even more dangerous coronavirus variants than the British mutant could spread in Germany. The lifting of the travel warning for Mallorca also led to many discussions in the federal-state talks, because “there is an unequal treatment here with German tourist resorts,” said the CDU federal chairman. You could have “saved yourself” that if you had waited until after Easter.

The Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) defended the Corona resolutions as correct and appropriate in view of the aggravated situation. “Germany is facing a major challenge that we must master with appropriate efforts,” said Bouffier in a press release. It is now a matter of continuing to vaccinate as soon as possible. With an intelligent test strategy, further possibilities for later openings should be created.

Brandenburg’s Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) made a similar statement. “We now have to bridge the next few weeks and months again to stop the exponential increase,” said Woidke on Tuesday on the RBB Inforadio. “The decisions we have to make are tough, but we also have an incredibly tough opponent and a dangerous opponent, the virus.” The aim of the so-called Easter shutdown is that “everything that is not urgently needed is shut down should”. Woidke expressed confidence that the churches would comply with the request to celebrate Easter services exclusively digitally. So far, the churches have “done a very responsible job” in the pandemic.

Bartsch: The country continues to play below its potential

As expected, representatives of the opposition parties in the German Bundestag also criticized the corona resolutions of the federal and state governments on Tuesday morning. The co-group leader of the Left Party, Dietmar Bartsch, accused the grand coalition of failure and listed a whole series of areas in which the government was doing bad work: “Vaccination, testing, digitization: the country is playing far below its potential.” The extension of the restrictions in the wake of the pandemic is “essentially a ‘because-it-the-federal-government-screwed-lockdown'”. He demanded an apology from the Chancellor and her Federal Ministers.

The FDP criticized the fact that the federal-state consultations had once again taken place without the participation of parliament. “The parliamentary debate would be the right framework to transparently discuss such far-reaching measures that affect the life of every citizen in our country,” wrote the First Parliamentary Managing Director of the FDP faction, Marco Buschmann, in a letter to the head of the Chancellery Helge Braun. The best pandemic response measures would fail if popular trust was lost. The Chancellor should add the measures of the MPK (Prime Minister’s Conference) to her government declaration scheduled for Thursday on the topics of the Council of Europe. According to Buschmann, that “would be a sign of respect for our democracy.”